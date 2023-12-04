A total of 99 Italian companies will be showcasing some of their most innovative and advanced construction technologies as well as building materials and natural stones under the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) umbrella at Big 5 Global and Middle East Stone 2023 expo in Dubai.

Italy's expertise in urban regeneration, coupled with its relentless pursuit of innovation and sustainable technology, is pivotal in reshaping the construction industry, said a statement from ITA.

The latest advancements in products, technologies, and machinery within Italy's building and construction sector epitomize a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, solidifying its status as a global leader in sustainable urban living.

Characterised by resilience, innovation, and sustainability, Italy's construction sector beckons global exporters to advance construction practices. Companies offering cutting-edge solutions aligned with sustainability goals are poised for success in this dynamic market.

ITA Director General Lorenzo Galanti said: "Italian manufacturers of building construction materials and natural stones have witnessed significant export growth to the Middle East, particularly the UAE. Italy's commitment to environmental sustainability is reflected in its booming green construction market, projected to reach $187.4 billion by 2027 with an annual growth rate of 8.6%."

"Furthermore, Italy's exemplary position in the green construction market has played a pivotal role in fostering business ties with the UAE," noted Galanti.

Italy, he stated, ranks ninth in the world in the Top 10 Countries and Regions for LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, the most widely used green building rating system in the world) in 2022.

The ranking highlights countries and regions outside the US that are making significant strides in healthy, sustainable building design, construction and operations.

Last year, 96 Leed projects were certified in Italy, representing more than 1.34 million gross square meters (GSM) of space.

Environmental sustainability has become a priority for the Italian building and construction sector and stakeholders along the whole construction value chain are becoming more responsible and are developing solutions and technologies to reduce their environmental impact.

"The Italian green construction market is increasing very quickly and is on track to reach a value of $187.4 billion by 2027 with an annual increase rate of 8.6%," stated Galanti citing a US survey by Research & Markets - Environmental Leader.

Over the last few years, more than 45,000 companies in the sector (29% of total) have made green investments to improve processes and products with a view to sustainability.

"A process that, if pursued and enhanced, could help the energy requalification of the national real estate assets, responsible for about 40% of CO2 emissions, reducing dependency on traditional fossil fuels and making the making the Italian building industry one of the most modern and competitive in the world," noted Galanti.

"With a consistent demand for 'Made in Italy' products, Italy's dedication to reshaping its construction sector positions it as a central player in global trends, technological advancements, and sustainable practices," he stated.

"For this reason, we are presenting Italy at the “Big 5 2023” with the motto: Sustainability is Sustainab-ITALY! ," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

