Iraq’s Umm Qasr port will soon launch the first phase of Grand Welcome Square project, which will speed up the processing of cargo and reduce the truck turnaround time at the port to 60 minutes in terms of time spend entering and exiting port.

Transport Ministry spokesperson Hussein Jalil Al-Khafajia told Zawya Projects that the facility’s trial opening is scheduled for the end of October 2022.

He said the Minister of Transport, Nasser Al-Shibli, and the Director of the General of General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI), Farhan Al-Fartousi are closely monitoring the project.

Al-Khafajia said the first phase will span an area of 500,000 square metres (sqm) and accommodate 2,000 trucks while the entire facility will span a total area of 1.5 million sqm.

He said the facility would be managed under an electronic single window system, which will ensure seamless exchange of information between the various stakeholders including customs, ports, health via a single point of contact.

The spokesperson said that the port is also implementing Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) for improved vessel traffic control and port infrastructure utilisation.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)