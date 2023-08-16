The new ‘Sadr City’ planned by Iraq in its capital Baghdad will be launched before the end of 2023 and will comprise nearly 70,000 houses, a Presidential adviser was reported on Wednesday as saying.

Designs for the project are expected to be ready in October and work to build the infrastructure will begin just afterwards, Mohammed Al-Daraji said.

Daraji told the official news agency that all obstacles for the project, which has been on the cards for many years, have been cleared.

“This city will comprise nearly 70,000 houses which will accommodate over 500,000 people…the project will be executed in stages and is intended to ease congestion in some areas of the capital,” he said.

Officials said in July that Sadr City is one of 17 new large residential towns planned in Iraq as part of post-war reconstruction plans.

The Iraqi cabinet has already approved the project for the development of Sadr City, a key district suburb of Baghdad with a population of nearly one million.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

