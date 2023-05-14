Iraq's Ministry of Planning has revealed that the first phase of the industrial city project in Dhi Qar Governorate, which covers an area of 200 square kilometers, is almost complete.

The project, intended to boost national industry and attract local and foreign investment to Iraq, is being implemented in two phases across a land area of 200 square kilometres.

Abdel-Zahra Al-Hindawi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning, informed Zawya Projects that the first phase is 83 percent complete and is expected to be finalised by the end of 2023.

Included in the first phase are residential buildings, health centres, police stations, entertainment facilities, malls, storage and unloading yards, light and medium factories, as well as public service buildings. Infrastructure features comprise a 25-megawatt power plant, potable water supply networks, storm-water drainage networks, sewage treatment plants, and sewerage networks.

The Ministry has cited a shortage of funds as the primary obstacle to the construction of a 14-kilometre water pipeline that will link the project to the Euphrates River and the establishment of transformer stations that will obtain electricity from the high-voltage grids traversing the project.

Al-Hindawi said the Ministry has urged the relevant authorities to address these issues promptly to ensure timely completion of the project in accordance with the planned timelines.

