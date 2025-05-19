Saudi Arabia has offered projects worth nearly 50 billion Saudi riyals ($13 billion) at an investment forum it held last week in the Northwestern Hail city.

The Investment Ministry offered nearly 100 projects to investors during the event, which attracted a large number of investors and other representatives of the private sector.

“These projects were presented at the Hail investment forum and they can be accessed online at the Ministry’s website,” Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said.

The projects cover a variety of sectors, including industry, farming, tourism and sport, he said, adding that they are part of an investment push by Saudi Arabia with its Vision 2030 for economic diversification.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

