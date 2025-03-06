Iraq’s capital Baghdad has launched the first phase of a mega urban forest project covering an area of approximately 13 million square metres (sqm) on the site of the former Rasheed Military Camp.

The project will serve as the city’s green lung and as a tourist destination for residents and visitors with over one million mature trees, water features and various zones, a statement issued by the Baghdad Municipality said.

The statement said the project’s contractor Imkanat has started work at the project site clearing debris and replacing soil as part of construction work.

It said the government has dedicated the entire Rasheed Camp area to green spaces to improve the environment, combat climate change, and reduce pollution.

According to the statement, key elements include 28 activity and community zones, an artificial lake covering 1.5 million sqm, water canals, a theatre, a museum, a cinema, and sports venues.

The foundation stone for the project was laid on 7 December 2024 and construction works began on 22 February 2025.

Financial details and completion timelines weren’t disclosed.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

