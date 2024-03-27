Iraq’s 2024 budget has been increased by nearly 8 trillion Iraqi dinars ($6.2 billion) although Parliament last year approved a three-year budget.

The 2023-2025 budget was projected at around IQD199 trillion ($153 billion) and was passed by Parliament in mid-2023 after it was approved by the cabinet.

A delayed 2024 budget is forecast at nearly IQD207 trillion ($159.2 billion) after it was revised up by the Finance Ministry, according to Mouin Al-Kadhimi, a member of Parliament’s Finance Committee.

“it is normal that the 2023-2025 budgets are revised by the government whenever necessary…we have not yet received the 2024 budget but it has been increased to IQD207 trillion ,” he told the official Iraqi News Agency in weekend statements.

Mouin said the draft budget had been due to be presented to Parliament before the end of 2023 but it was delayed due to revisions.

