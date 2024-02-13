Iraq has postponed the launch its $17-billion Development Road project to early 2025 since more time is needed to complete studies, an Iraqi deputy has said.

The 2,700-km railway and highway project from Faw Port to the Northern border with Turkey and onwards to Bulgaria was scheduled to start in 2024 and complete in 2029, according to officials.

“The Development Road will not be launched in 2024 but at the start of 2025... this is a strategic project that will change the transport compass in the region,” Ali Al-Lami told the official Iraqi news agency INA.

Lami said the delay in starting the project is because more time is needed for the completion of related studies as well as maps and the path of the rail line.

Project costs include nearly $10.5 billion for the passenger and freight rail line and $6.5 billion for a nearby motorway that will pass through 10 Iraqi provinces.

