Iraq intends to offer up to 50 projects for the construction of housing complexes in 2024 within a post-war plan to tackle housing supply shortages, an Iraqi deputy has said.

The projects will be offered on an investment basis to local and foreign developers following the introduction of a set of facilities and incentives, Baqer Al-Saadi said.

“In 2024, the Construction and Housing Ministry will present between 40 and 50 investment opportunities in the housing sector as one of the solutions to tackle a housing crisis in Iraq,” Saadi told Iraq’s Mawazin News network.

Saadi said the 2024 projects include mainly housing complexes and do not comprise residential cities to be awarded by the Ministry in Baghdad and other governorates.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

