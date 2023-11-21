OPEC member Iraq is planning to build a platform at its Southern Faw Port to handle imported gas following an agreement to buy gas from Turkmenistan, the official Iraqi news agency INA said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani ordered the construction of the platform after meeting Oil Ministry officials to discuss gas imports, INA said.

It quoted Sudani’s office as saying in a statement a Ministry committee would visit Faw Port to select the site of the “fixed platform.”

“Sudani stressed that the government is determined to push ahead with plans to diversify its natural gas supply sources and achieve self-sufficiency in the coming years,” the agency said.

Iraq has signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkmenistan to import 25 trillion cubic meters of gas to fuel its power facilities along with Iranian gas.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

