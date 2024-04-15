The Iraqi government has approved construction of 52 new residential cities across the country as part of a post-war plan to tackle a persistent housing problem, according to officials.

The Construction and Housing Ministry has completed the designs for 20 of those projects and some have already been awarded, they said.

“There are plans to build 52 new cities across Iraq….we have completed the designs for 20 of these cities,” the Ministry’s spokesman Istabraq Sabah told the Iraqi News Agency.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

