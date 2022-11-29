Iraq is planning to complete the construction of the first cargo airport, Iraq News Agency reported, citing Diwaniyah Governor Zuhair Al-Shaalan.

In the plan submitted to Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, Al-Shaalan said the plans projected the cargo airport as an investment opportunity.

The news agency said the airport was taken back after the Kuwaiti company failed to complete the project.

In January 2015, National Investment Commission (NIC) and Diwaniyah governorate signed an investment contract with Al-Nasiriyah Kuwaiti Company to establish a $1.35 billion Al-Diwania International Commercial Airport, according to a statement published on the NIC website.

The new airport would be built adjacent to a railroad linking the capital Baghdad with Basra, the main port of Iraq, information published on the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) website said. The airport will cover around 700 hectares and will have a 3,600-metre runway, it stated.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)