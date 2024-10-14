Iraq’s Ministry of Construction, Housing, and Public Municipalities has issued a tender to develop residential apartments complex in Al-Amiriya, Baghdad in partnership with the private sector.

The project, to be built on Plot No. 5633/3 in Section 19, Ghazaliya, aims to establish a vertical residential complex in accordance with Iraq’s Investment Law No. 13 of 2006 and recent Cabinet Resolutions, the Ministry said in a public notice on its website dated 8 October 2024.

Interested investors must submit applications by 27 October 2024 12:00 PM to the Housing Department headquarters in Baghdad, the notice stated.

The tender documents are available at a cost of 5 million Iraqi dinars ($3813.7). Pre-bid clarification meetingf will be held on Thursday, 17 October 2024 at the headquarters.

Interested bidders are expected to submit a feasibility study certified by an accredited consultancy and the Association of Accountants; detailed project timeline, and list of similar projects undertaken by the investor or their partners. For inquiries, investors can contact the Housing Department via phone at 07773246803 or email at iskan@moch.gov.iq.

The Al-Amiriya project was previously delayed by more than eight years due to issues with the original contractors [Mehmet Çelik and Noor Al-Retaj]. The project was slated to house 2,000 housing units in low-rise buildings.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

