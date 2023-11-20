Iraq has invited investors to complete a major housing project in the capital Baghdad after it was stalled for nearly 8 years due to a rift with the contractor, the official Iraqi Al-Sabah newspaper reported on Monday.

The cabinet, which met on Sunday, gave the green light to the Construction and Housing Ministry to award Al-Amiriya housing complex to another developer after the failure of the contractor to pursue the project, the paper said.

It quoted Ministry spokesman Nabil Al-Saffar as saying the project, which comprises nearly 1,900 units, would be awarded to “serious” developers on an investment basis, adding that the Ministry has ended the contract with the first developer.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

