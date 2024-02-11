PHOTO
Iraq’s Ministry of Transport has reopened the Haditha-Baiji-Baghdad freight railway line which was extensively damaged during the war against ISIS.
A press statement by the Ministry said that line was used to transport goods and aggregate from the Al -Qa’im district in the western region to Haditha district, and then to Baiji in the eastern region, and onwards to Baghdad.
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
