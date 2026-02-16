Iraq is planning to construct more than one million houses to tackle a persistent residential crisis caused by years of war and high population growth.

The Construction and Housing Ministry had launched projects in 2024 for the building of nearly 750,000 units within ongoing plans to bridge a residential supply gap of nearly three million houses, the Ministry’s spokesman Nabil Al-Saffar told the official Iraqi News Agency on Sunday.

“Iraq is suffering from a housing supply gap of around three million units…previous estimates have put it at 2.3 million,” Saffar said.

“In 2024, we launched projects for the construction of nearly 750,000 houses…other projects will be approved soon as part of the housing plan…these projects include nearly 329,000 houses and are based in the capital and other parts of Iraq,” he added.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.