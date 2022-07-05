Iraq has invited bids from investors to construct a tourism city that will also comprise nearly 8,000 houses in the central Najaf city, according to the official daily Alsabah.

Several companies have already made offers for the project and more bids are expected to be made shortly, the paper said.

It quoted Dirgham Kiku, Chairman of the Najaf Investment Commission, as saying there would be a meeting with investors to explain the project and its requirements.

He said the project comprises an “integrated tourism city” besides around 8,000 houses, roads, power facilities and services.

The paper noted that the Commission prepared designs for a similar project in 2011 but that it was blocked by internal hostilities and cash shortages.

