Iraq and Jordan have re-issued a tender for the construction of a border economic zone nearly seven months after they released the first tender.

The Joint Iraq-Jordan Industry Company has issued the new tender for the 22-square kilometre project, which aims to promote commercial cooperation, the Company’s Chairman Yanal Al-Barmawi told Iraq’s Economic News network on Sunday.

The tender targets international companies with strong financial capabilities and relevant experience and it involves “preparation of project designs as well as funding, construction, management and operation of the zone,” he said.

The report noted that the first tender was announced in April.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

