The General Company for Iraqi Railways (GCIR) is looking at the feasibility of building a railway line to connect Khor Al Zubair port near Basra to its network, a transport ministry official said.

Hussein Jalil Al-Rubaie, official spokesperson of Ministry of Transport told Zawya Projects that as directed by Minister of Transport, Nasser Hussein Al-Shibli, GCIR officials with the General Free Zones Authority (GFZA) to discuss the possibility of establishing a railway line to link the sea berths south of Khor Al Zubair port with the railway network.

The port of Khor Al Zubair is Iraq’s second main port in the Arabian Gulf after Umm Qasr and handles heavy and bulk cargoes.

