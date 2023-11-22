Iraq has approved 20 additional projects to expand existing streets and construct new roads as part of a 60-project scheme intended to ease bottlenecks in the capital Baghdad, an official has said.

The 20 projects include the construction of new roads and bridges over Tigris River and they would be launched in early 2024, said Nabil Al-Saffar, a spokesman for the Construction and Housing Ministry.

Saffar, quoted by Aliqtisad News network on Tuesday, said 18 similar projects were completed in 2023 and that two are under way.

