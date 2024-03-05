Innovo Group, a leader in urban development and innovation across the built environment, has announced that its key subsidiary, Innovo Build, has been selected as the main contractor for the third package of ‘Saadiyat Lagoons’ project being developed by Aldar Properties in Abu Dhabi.

Spread over a 615,000 sq m area, the Package 3 comprises 975 sustainably designed mangrove villas constructed from recycled materials.

These villas are surrounded by 900,000 sq m of protected wilderness, integrating this community into the environment.

According to Innovo, the project is set to achieve the Estidama Pearl 1 rating, a framework for evaluating the sustainability of the design, construction, and operation of communities tailored to the hot climate and arid environment of the UAE.

On the big win, CEO Bishoy Azmy said Innovo’s expertise in sustainable construction techniques and materials played a pivotal role in clinching the contract.

"Sustainability is at the heart of our work, and we recognise the role that the ‘Saadiyat Lagoon’ development will play in advancing sustainable living in the UAE. Sustainability is not just a facet of the construction industry; it’s an integral part of Innovo’s commitment to providing exceptional residential services for our portfolio of clients," he stated.

"Aldar is one of the leading developers in sustainable living and we look forward to working alongside the team and contributing our expertise to this project," he added.

Aldar Projects CEO Adel Abdulla Albreiki said: "Aldar places sustainability as a key credential within its procurement process, ensuring that all contractors are positively contributing to our Net Zero commitments, which encompass a number of critical levers, including low carbon design, low carbon supply chain, green construction, and circular economy."

Innovo said it works closely with its global clients helping them achieve their sustainability goals and net-zero ambitions including the use of sustainable site power systems, seeking partnerships with clean energy providers and deploying innovative sustainable construction techniques.

As part of the deal, iit will be providing services with a specific scope of work that includes civil, infrastructure, soft and hard landscape, MEP and associated interior design finishes.

Innovo plans to integrate leading sustainable building technologies and practices, ensuring that the construction and design is in line with the highest environment standards. From energy-efficient MEP systems to eco-friendly materials, every aspect of the project will be designed to minimise environmental impact, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).