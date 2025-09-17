India’s Rana Group has launched Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub that will see the development of 150 large industries at Al Ghail Industrial Area in Ras Al Khaimah in the next five years.

The groundbreaking ceremony that marks the beginning of the construction of the project has taken place recently, marking a new era by transforming the UAE’s import-dependent economy to an export-orient one, said a statement.

The mixed-use development will span 335 acres and is expected to attract approximately $10 billion in investment.

Once commissioned, these manufacturing units will collectively generate a combined sales turnover of up to $6 billion (AED22 billion) that will boost the industrial output of the UAE, increase exports and help the second largest Arab economy to become more self-reliant and sustainable, it said. It will also generate around 4,000 jobs in Ras Al Khaimah, said the statement.

The development of the new industrial belt is in line with the UAE Government’s vision to increase the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the UAE’s $483 billion Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub will be a state-of-the-art facility spanning 15 million sq ft with an expansive total construction area of approximately 25 million sq ft. The hub will support over 150 industries, focusing on pioneering technologies such as electric and hydrogen vehicle production, renewable energy, eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Through this innovative Hub, the company aims to create a sustainable and technologically advanced ecosystem, seamlessly integrating industrial, residential, and commercial spaces. It will house a wide range of facilities, including hospitals, medical colleges, shopping complexes, hypermarkets, warehouses, office spaces, community centres, banks, and financial institutions.

"We are thrilled to commence the execution of the Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub. This project will stand at the forefront of the green energy revolution, significantly contributing to the UAE’s net-zero ambitions while fostering a self-sustainable future. Our goal is to set new benchmarks in sustainable industrialization—driving innovation and supporting the global transition to cleaner energy solutions,” Dr Darshan Rana, Chairman and Managing Director of Erisha E Mobility, said.

"Of the 150 industries, we will own and manage more than half of them, as we have invested our hard-earned resources in creating Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub. Some of the manufacturing units will go into production in about a year’s time while we expect to complete the project in the next five years,” he said.

Rana Group had earlier appointed Capital Engineering Design and Engineering Consultants for industrial design and consultancy of the project while GHV Infra was appointed as the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contractor for the project.

N3XUS has been appointed Consultant for Environment, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) as well as Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Compliance while AINS Group has been hired as Architects and Professional Management Consultants (PMC). The collaboration is set to pave the way for the operational expansion of the Group’s EV subsidiary — Erisha E Mobility — in the Middle East and Africa, while strengthening its existing business in India.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub was performed in the traditional way of in the presence of the Chief Guest Yaser Al Ahmed and other officials of Rana Group.

With its world-class infrastructure and pro-business environment, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) offers the ideal platform for Erisha E Mobility’s global expansion, ensuring that the Hub will become a catalyst for progress in the UAE and beyond. The Rana Group remains committed to driving sustainability, innovation, and economic growth, the statement added. -TradeArabia News Service

