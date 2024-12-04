Global hotel operator Hilton announced on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with Al-Gharaa International for Real Estate Development to open three hotels in the Islamic World District of Knowledge Economic City (KEC) in Madinah

Agreements were signed for a 283-key Home2 Suites, a 732-key Hilton Garden Inn Madinah KEC Islamic World District and a 400-key Hampton by Hilton Madinah KEC Islamic World District, the hotel operator said in a press statement.

It said Hilton’s stay brand, Home2 Suites will make its Middle East debut within KEC, adding that the three hotels will add a total of 1,415 keys to the company's portfolio across the Kingdom.

Hilton currently operates 20 hotels in Saudi Arabia with more than 70 hotels in the pipeline. In Madinah, Hilton has 8 hotels in the pipeline, including Hilton Madinah KEC Hub, which is currently under construction, as well as 3 properties at the Rua Al Madinah mega project.

On Wednesday, Marriott International announced that it has signed an agreement with KEC to open three hotels totalling 1,264 keys in Madinah.

Saudi Arabia has set a target of attracting 150 million visitors annually by 2030.

Editing by Anoop Menon



