Hill International, a global leader in managing construction risk, has secured a contract from City Edge Development on behalf of New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) to provide construction management services for its flagship mixed-use project within the New Alamein City in the northern coast of Egypt.

The project, one of the most prominent developments in New Alamein City, will feature three residential towers, a commercial tower, and a hospitality tower, each ranging from 30-40 floors.

Sited on a premier seafront location, the towers occupy an 80,000-sq-m plot. Once complete, these towers will entice visitors from around the world with its pristine shoreline and numerous activities and entertainments.

As per the deal, Hill International team will provide construction management services for the key building stages including project controls, contract administration, construction management, and commissioning. The key mixed-use development is likely to get completed in 2025.

According to Hill, the project is divided into two packages: Package 1 - which has a total built up area of 275,000 sq m - consists of the three residential towers of 30, 35, and 35 floors each, along with a three-level podium housing amenities and services.

The Package 2, with a total built-up area of 215,000 sq m, consists of a 40-floor hospitality tower and a 40-floor commercial tower, with a three-level podium housing commercial, retail, dining services, and other amenities.

On the contract win, Hill Senior Vice President (Africa region) Waleed Abdel Fatah said: "New Alamein City represents a bold vision for Egypt’s tourism industry. The Marina Towers will complement the City’s Mediterranean coastline with luxury lodgings and accommodations and provide easy access to New Alamein’s other cultural and entertainment offerings."

"Our role as the project’s construction manager is to ensure this critical component of the mega-development is built according to plan and meets all budget, schedule, and quality goals," he stated.

Hill CEO Raouf S Ghali said the group enjoys a sterling reputation for managing complex, high-rise projects like the Marina Towers around the world, and in North Africa and the Middle East in particular.

"We understand how these mega-developments connect and interface with their sites and surroundings, and how to manage their construction successfully. I look forward to adding the Marina Towers as another achievement for Hill’s team in Egypt," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).