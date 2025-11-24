DUBAI - The Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, has completed a suite of development projects in the area.

The works include the construction of the Hatta Dam Amphitheatre, a fully serviced school, and the prototype housing unit in Makan; in addition to a new 15-kilometre mountain biking trail, a new 10-kilometre hiking trail, and the development of three farms: the Strawberry Farm, Hatta Farm, and the Leafy Greens Farm. The programme also features enhancements to mobility solutions across Hatta region.

The implementation of these projects forms part of the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, which aims to enhance quality of life and improve services for residents and visitors. The plan focuses on advancing projects, initiatives, programmes, activities and events held in the area, while strengthening its social, economic and educational capacities. These efforts contribute to improving overall wellbeing and delivering unique tourism services that position Hatta as a year-round destination.

The Hatta Dam Amphitheatre spanning 610 metres offers residents and visitors an accessible and convenient route to the dam’s topmost point. Six rest areas are positioned along the ascent, which rises 37 metres from the base. Reaching the summit takes around 17 minutes and the amphitheatre provides visitors with an exceptional experience as they enjoy panoramic views of the dam and a host of leisure activities offered in the area, including kayaking, while on their way up.

The amphitheatre was developed as an innovative access route, with the incline engineered at suitable gradients to ensure comfort for all users and enable safe, easy access to the top. Its design accommodates the needs of People of Determination and preserves the natural landscape through suspended-structure techniques that eliminate the need for backfilling, thereby protecting the surrounding environment.

The project also adheres to Hatta’s Urban Design Guidelines, with architectural treatments and selected materials chosen to reflect the area’s local character.

Comprehensive visitor services have been incorporated across the dam area, with the amphitheatre connected to the Mobility Centre located near its starting point to ensure a comfortable, seamless journey for users accessing the site.

Visitors can also reach the Hatta Waterfalls area via a pathway linking the base of the amphitheatre to the sustainable Hatta Waterfalls project, developed by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The natural slope of the dam was used to create a mosaic mural depicting the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Recognised as the largest of its kind in the world, the mural comprises more than 1.2 million pieces of natural marble. The waterfalls descend into a water channel lined on both sides with numerous retail outlets, restaurants and cafés.

The completed projects serving the local community include the construction of a new school built to the latest international designs and standards. The facility forms an integrated educational complex under one roof, delivering high-quality educational services to residents of the area.

The school spans 18,600 square metres and accommodates more than 1,000 students. It comprises 44 classrooms, dedicated learning laboratories, indoor sports halls and playgrounds covering 4,700 square metres. It also features a multi-purpose theatre with 416 seats, including four designated for People of Determination. The school additionally includes a kindergarten section and a medical clinic.

The school includes parking facilities for 14 school buses and 52 vehicles, including four slots for electric vehicles, reflecting a commitment to smart and sustainable infrastructure. It also adopts environmentally friendly solutions through the installation of 474 solar panels with a generation capacity of up to 280 kilowatts, delivering annual savings of up to AED160,000 under optimal weather conditions.

Additional sustainability measures include sensor-operated water taps to reduce waste, solar-powered water-heating systems and thermal insulation across the building facades to enhance cooling efficiency and reduce energy consumption.

The Committee also completed maintenance works at four schools: Hatta 1 School, Hatta 2 School, Rashid bin Saeed School and Al Dhahra School. The maintenance programme covered upgrades to science laboratories and classrooms, renewal of flooring and washrooms, the development of new indoor and outdoor sports facilities, and the replacement of previous lighting systems with energy-efficient LED fixtures.

The works included the maintenance and replacement of air-conditioning and irrigation systems, the installation of a Building Management System "BMS", and the addition of shaded areas along with parking spaces for cars and school buses.

The completed projects also include the development of three farms in Hatta area: the Strawberry Farm, Hatta Farm, and the Leafy Greens Farm. This initiative forms part of wider efforts to strengthen food security and enhance the sustainability of the agricultural sector through the introduction of modern farming technologies and improvements to production efficiency.

The development of the Strawberry Farm involved expanding the outdoor cultivation area and upgrading the greenhouse by increasing the number of strawberry seedlings through innovative vertical farming systems using hydroponic technology. The works also included improving cooling efficiency through the installation of new units and constructing a dedicated seed-nursery facility to support the agricultural production cycle.

At the Leafy Greens Farm, three greenhouses operating with hydroponic farming systems were developed, alongside integrated facilities that include storage buildings and specialised training spaces to nurture the skills of agricultural and technical personnel. The project also features a direct-sale outlet enabling consumers to purchase fresh produce directly from the farm.

The development of Hatta Farm included the establishment of greenhouses using hydroponic technology supported by smart crop-management systems, enhancing operational efficiency and improving the quality of agricultural outputs.

As part of the Committee’s commitment to strengthening social cohesion among residents, work is under way on the Hatta Majlis, designed to accommodate 130 people and serve as a community gathering space. The facility includes a main multi-purpose hall, service amenities, administrative offices and other facilities. A new wedding hall with a capacity of 1,000 people is also under construction.

The programme also includes the Hatta Community Service Centre, which will provide a range of services for residents in Makan District. The centre spans 2,000 square metres and features 13 commercial units.

Alongside these projects, work is continuing on 213 homes for UAE nationals in Makan, along with the design of a model residential neighbourhood for citizens. Development works in Hatta also include the expansion of the network of cycling tracks serving the community. Other ongoing projects comprise the enhancement of the Hatta Hospital, development of the Hatta Sports Club and the maintenance of dams across the region.