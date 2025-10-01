The Gulf Infrastructure Fund (GIF) said that it will partner with public-sector institutions across the Gulf countries to structure and deliver essential, high-impact infrastructure projects.

The GIF will focus on mobilising capital and expertise for projects, it said in a statement.

The fund collaborates with ministries, municipalities, utilities, development finance institutions, EPCs, and private investors through PPPs, concessions, and BOT/BOOT models.

The fund’s priority sectors include transport (roads, rail, ports, and airports), energy (renewables, conventional, andtransmission), water & sanitation, digital infrastructure (fiber, 5G, and data centers), as well as urban development and housing.

No details were given on GIF's funding strategy.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.