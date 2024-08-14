Oman-based Galfar Engineering & Contracting has announced that it has secured a civil works contract from Occidental Oman (Oxy) worth RO18.5 million ($48 million).

The entire B53 & 72 contract will be executed within a period of 5 years.

If the extension option for 2 years is mutually agreed, Galfar said the potential associated additional contract value is estimated to be RO6.5 million.

