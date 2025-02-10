French construction giant Colas has secured three major contracts worth a combined 430 million euros ($443 million) to expand Morocco’s high-speed rail network between Kenitra and Marrakech.



The company said in a statement that its Moroccan subsidiary GTR (Les Grands Travaux Routiers) has been selected for lot no. 3 of the civil engineering works, worth nearly €180 million.



In addition, Colas Rail will be responsible for the design and construction of the tracks, catenary systems and substations for a total of €200 million. The rail subsidiary will also carry out lot no. 1 of the superstructure and civil engineering works on tracks in operation, amounting to €50 million. These two contracts will be executed in consortium with fellow French firm SETEC.



All three contracts were signed in January 2025.



The GTR work, planned to cover almost 40 kilometres, includes earthworks, standard engineering works and the construction of five bridges. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.



The work being carried out by Colas Rail-SETEC consortium covers tracks, catenary systems, work bases, electrical substations and civil engineering on a 346km single-track high-speed section and a112km single-track section on the regional network, and is scheduled for completion in 2028.



The three contracts, which will be implemented between Kenitra and Casablanca, are a continuation of the LGV Nord, which links Tangiers to Kenitra, and aim to extend the rail network as far as Marrakech with world-class infrastructure, in preparation for hosting the 2030 World Cup.



"We are proud to participate in the development of Morocco's railway infrastructure on behalf of ONCF. This project demonstrates our commitment to the Kingdom's economic development and our support for major initiatives such as the hosting of the 2030 World Cup", said Francis Grass, Executive Vice President EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) of Colas.



"After carrying out the track and catenary work on Morocco's first high-speed line, the Tangier-Kenitra line, between 2014 and 2018, Colas Rail is proud to be continuing the development of high-speed lines in the Kingdom of Morocco", added Hervé Le Joliff, Executive Vice President of Colas Rail.

