Khasab: The foundation stone has been laid for the development project of the historic Telegraph Island in the Wilayat of Khasab under the auspices of Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Governor of Musandam, on Tuesday.

The Telegraph Island is an environmental tourism project implemented by the Musandam Governor’s Office in cooperation with the Musandam Municipality, OQ Company and the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

The Governorate of Musandam seeks to transform the island into a distinctive and unique tourist attraction on top of the existing tourism projects in the governorate.

The Telegraph Island development project involves a multi-purpose hall with an area of 731 m2 with an attached service building, an 8-metre long, 2.5 metres wide marine landing platform, and a mountain walkway leading all the facilities on the island, two photographing platforms overlooking the most beautiful landmarks surrounding the island, a shaded area, among others.

The Telegraph Island is home to the first modern communications line in the Arabian Gulf, where a submarine cable was extended from Mumbai in the Indian continent and Basra in Iraq making the Maqlab Island in Khorsham in the Wilayat of Khasab the transmission station in 1,864 thus marking the beginning of the modern communications in the region. The development project of the historic Telegraph Island in the Wilayat of Khasab comes as a translation and completion of the governorate’s efforts to achieve comprehensive economic development in line with the Oman Vision 2040.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).