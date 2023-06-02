Foreign companies are queuing to grab a share of several projects announced by Kuwait for the maintenance of its roads, a newspaper said on Friday.

The Arabic language daily Alqabas, quoting official sources, said 11 companies from the US, Europe and Asia have so far submitted bids to the Public Works Ministry and that other firms are in the process of bidding.

Bidding for one of the most extensive road maintenance operations in the Gulf state started last month and will end on 15 June, the paper said.

“The Ministry expects more companies to join the bidding process…there are several projects involving maintenance and repair of roads in various parts of the country,” the paper said, adding that the Ministry explained the scope of work at a meeting with bidders in Kuwait City on Thursday.

