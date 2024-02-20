A foreign company has completed the designs for a 94-km ring road which will be constructed around the Iraqi capital Baghdad to ease traffic congestion, a government official was reported on Tuesday as saying.

The 100-metre-wide road, on the cards for nearly two years, will connect all entrances of Baghdad and some of the motorways near the capital, said Nabil Saffar, a spokesman for the Construction and Housing Ministry.

“We have completed the designs for this strategic project in coordination with an international company…the project will be launched after the designs are approved by the relevant authorities,” he told the official Iraqi News Agency.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

