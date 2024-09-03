Dr. Soliman Abdel Kader Fakeeh Hospital Company (Fakeeh Care) has awarded two construction-related contracts valued at 86.2 million Saudi riyals ($22.97 million) for two projects in Saudi Arabia.

Advanced Horizons Construction Company (AHC), a wholly owned company, has signed a SAR 18.7 million contract with Asas Al-Amar Contracting Company for shoring, dewatering and excavation works for Masar Makkah Hospital.

The work will be completed in nine months, Fakeeh Care said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The hospital will have a total built-up area of 136,000 square metres and 200 beds, 70 clinics, seven operating theatres and 36 intensive care units.

In another statement, Fakeeh Care announced it signed a SAR 67.5 million contract with AHC to construct Obhur Jeddah Hospital. With a built-up area of 8,600 sqm, the hospital is expected to include 22 clinics and two-day surgery clinic units.

The contract duration is 18 months, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.