Dubai-based boutique developer Ellington Properties announced on Wednesday that it has awarded a construction contract worth 600 million UAE dirhams ($163 million) to Aroma International Building Contracting for The Sanctuary, its first villa community located within Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City).

The gated project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2026, Ellington Properties said in a press statement.

The project, located in District 11, comprises of 4, 5 and 6 Bedroom villas and will likely comprise of 15 units, according to Dubai-based property portal Propsearch.ae.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.