UAE-based boutique developer Ellington Properties has partnered with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) to break ground on its Upper House, a new multi-family residential project located within Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) community.

The project, which is being built at a total investment of AED715 million ($194 million), is Ellington's first residential development in JLT that will add to the community’s growing appeal as a leisure, hospitality, and residential destination, said the developer in a statement.

Upper House will feature 754 units with a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, offering its residents expansive views of Jumeirah Islands and the Dubai Marina skyline. The project is on schedule to be completed by early 2026, it added.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Co-Founder Joseph Thomas said: "This is a significant milestone for our partnership with DMCC. Together, we will ensure this project is delivered to the highest of standards and help secure JLT’s position as Dubai’s leading mixed-use community where families and visitors thrive."

"We are excited to be developing our first project in JLT and will continue to seek out premium locations for our developments as we expand across the emirate," he noted.

According to him, Upper House residents will benefit from a wealth of facilities including a 37-m-long horizon pool, an interactive fitness studio, a health club with a climbing wall, a yoga studio, a sky spa, and padel and basketball courts.

The residences will also feature a movie theatre, a residential clubhouse, a record lounge, a podcast room, a skate park, a pet play area, a kids’ splash pad, a kids’ play area, an outdoor barbeque area, he added.

DMCC Executive Chairman and CEO Ahmed Bin Sulayem said: "We’re excited to be working with Ellington Properties to bring their first development to JLT. Their renowned signature design and high-quality amenities are a natural fit for this community, enhancing the lifestyles of residents."

"We continue to work to ensure that JLT maintains its status as a world-class community that enriches the lives of residents and visitors," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

