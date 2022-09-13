Egyptian developer White Eagle Developments has launched BABA H MALL in the New Administrative Capital at a total investment of about 600 million Egyptian pounds ($31 million).

The company's commercial director Khaled Selim told Zawya projects that the 3-storey mall is spread over an area of about 2,727 square metres, and would be completed by the first quarter of 2025.

Selim added that they are targeting 100 million pounds ($5.2 million) sales revenues from the project in 2022.

(1 US Dollar = 19.34 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)