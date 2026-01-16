Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Company (Masar) said it has appointed two new contractors for the superstructure works on seven hospitality towers and two shopping centres across eight land plots within Masar Destination, a mixed-use development in Makkah.



The contracts, with a combined value of 4.1 billion Saudi riyals ($1.1 billion), were awarded to Mounes Mohammed Elshayeb and Partners for Civil Construction Company (MOBCO) and BEC Arabia Contracting Company, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



Package A, valued at SAR 3.2 billion, was awarded to MOBCO and comprises four hospitality towers and two commercial centres, being developed on six plots of land in Zone 1 of Masar Destination.

Package B, valued at SAR 899 million, was secured by BEC Arabia and comprises three hospitality towers under development on two plots of land in zone 3 of Masar Destination.



Both contracts have a completion of 30 months, the statement said.



In November 2025, the developer said that the two wholly owned special purpose vehicles - Al-Inma Makkah Development Fund I and Al-Inma Makkah Development Fund II – had terminated the previous contractors due to material breaches.

