Uptown 6 October for Investment and Educational Development, a subsidiary of Uptown 6 October Group, has signed a strategic partnership with Global School Management (GSM) to develop a premium international K–12 school in West Cairo.

The school, scheduled to open in 2027 within the Uptown 6 October development, will be built on a 14,322 square metre site with a total built-up area of 20,000 sqm. It will accommodate up to 1,680 students across 70 technology-equipped classrooms.

The total investment for the project exceeds 1.3 billion ($26 million).

GSM, backed by the Saudi investment firm Safanad, operates more than 165 schools and academies globally, and together, are investing $200 million to acquire, build, and grow educational assets and expand their network of schools across the region.

(1 US Dollar = 50.15 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.