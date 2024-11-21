Egypt-headquartered region engineering consultancy Sabbour Consulting has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Nasser Nassif Engineering Consultancy Office to establish a joint venture engineering consultancy firm in the Kingdom, marking a strategic expansion into one of the region’s fastest-growing construction markets.

The announcement was made during the Cityscape Global 2024 event in Riyadh.

The new partnership will offer a range of services, including architecture, project management, and engineering supervision, targeting residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

“This is a strategic step to establish a permanent presence in Saudi Arabia, enabling us to contribute to transformative projects aligned with Vision 2030,” said Omar Sabbour, CEO of Sabbour Consulting.

Nasser Nassif, General Manager of Nasser Nassif Engineering Consultancy Office, added, “This collaboration will bring top-tier expertise to the Saudi market, supporting large-scale development projects and fostering knowledge exchange.”

The agreement positions Sabbour Consulting to secure opportunities in sectors prioritised under Vision 2030, including tourism, housing, and infrastructure, while reinforcing its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

