Egyptian developer Remal Developments announced on Wednesday the launch of its maiden real estate project, Westclay, in 6th of October City, West Cairo.

The 15 billion Egyptian pounds ($304 million) mixed-use development spans an area of 25 acres and includes residential, commercial, administrative, and hotel components.

Remal Developments’ Chairman Abdel Wahab Khalil told Zawya Projects that construction will start in the first quarter of 2025 with delivery scheduled after three years.

Construction will be implemented inhouse, he said, adding that the company will spend EGP2 billion ($41 million) for construction works next year.

MTA (Mohamed Talaat Architects) is the design and engineering consultant.

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

