Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met on Sunday with Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairperson of Modon Holding, and Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, to discuss the latest developments in the masterplan for Ras El-Hekma City on Egypt’s Northwest Coast.

Madbouly welcomed Al Zaabi and his delegation, expressing appreciation for the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the timely completion of the project. He emphasized that Ras El Hikma will mark a major urban transformation in the region, providing vast opportunities for Egyptian companies across multiple sectors while generating thousands of job opportunities throughout its different phases.

Reaffirming his dedication to the project’s success, the Prime Minister stated that he would closely monitor its implementation in collaboration with Modon Holding. He also voiced full support for any measures that could expedite its execution.

For his part, Al Zaabi highlighted the progress made in designing the Ras El Hikma master plan since October 2024. He stressed that the project will involve extensive cooperation between Egyptian and Emirati private sector entities, particularly in construction, real estate development, and other key industries.

During the meeting, Al Zaabi outlined the master plan’s key features, expressing enthusiasm for working closely with Egyptian companies to ensure that Ras El-Hekma is developed to the highest standards of quality and efficiency, in line with global benchmarks.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

