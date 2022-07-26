Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has ordered accelerating the development of the ​​​​Magra El-Oyoun Wall area.

He also stressed the necessity of adhering to the area’s architectural pattern, given its ​​historical importance, as part of the state’s plan to restore Old Cairo as a distinctive tourist and cultural destination.

This came during Madbouly’s inspection tour on Monday in the Magra El-Oyoun Wall area, accompanied by Minister of Housing Assem El-Gazzar, Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel-Aal, and other officials.

The Prime Minister also directed to repaint the facades of a school adjacent to the project, in the same style of the project, to ensure harmony between the project and the surrounding environment.

He listened to an explanation about the executive position of the project, and also made a tour to see the work progress in the various components of the project. He also got acquainted with the position of the utilities implementation works, and the coordination of the general site.

The Minister of Housing explained – during the inspection – that the project includes the development of 79 buildings, on a total area of ​​95 feddan, comprising 1,924 housing units and 18 commercial units, with an average area of ​​150 square metres each. The ministry also completed repainting the facades of about 73 buildings within the project.

