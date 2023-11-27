Egyptian developer JD Holding announced the launch of two commercial projects in the Fifth Settlement at a total investment of 1.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($52 million).

Company Chairman Ahmed Aletr told Zawya Projects that Stellar and Glister are of 7-storeys each, include shops, offices and clinics, and will be developed at investments of EGP800 million ($26 million) each.

Stellar spans an area of about 1,500 square metres (sqm) while Glister is spread over an area of about 1.567sqm.

He added that they would start construction for both projects in 2024 and complete after two years.

Aletr said that Art line is the construction consultant and Taj is the interior designer for both projects.

He also disclosed that the company is planning to invest EGP10 billion pounds ($324 million) in various projects in 2024.

(1 US dollar = 30.90 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

