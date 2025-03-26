Kamel Al-Wazir, Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, recently met with French Ambassador to Cairo Eric Chevalier, joined by senior officials from Egypt’s Ministries of Transport and Industry. The meeting focused on advancing the cooperation between Egypt and France, particularly in the transport and industrial sectors.

Al-Wazir emphasized Egypt’s commitment to enhancing its partnership with France, underscoring the importance of collaboration in both sectors. Ambassador Chevalier reaffirmed France’s ongoing support for joint ventures, reflecting the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

A significant part of the discussion centered on the roadmap for the Cairo Metro Line 6 project, for which an agreement had been previously signed between Egypt and France. Al-Wazir outlined the current progress, noting that Egypt’s Ministry of Transport has allocated and reviewed the route. Meanwhile, the French consulting firm Egis/Setec has been tasked with submitting the technical specifications and project documents to Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels for review. Based on these documents, Alstom will then provide its technical, commercial, and financial proposals, which will be evaluated by the Egyptian government before the final contract is signed.

The meeting also included a review of the latest developments regarding the construction of Alstom’s industrial complex in Borg El Arab, located on a 40-acre site in Alexandria. Al-Wazir, who recently visited the site, noted that equipment for the facility has already begun arriving, signaling the start of the construction process. The complex will include factories for manufacturing electrical systems and railway components, such as signaling systems, control panels, and wiring harnesses. Additionally, a separate facility will be dedicated to producing various types of rolling stock, including metro trains, trams, LRTs, monorails, and high-speed trains.

Al-Wazir highlighted the project’s significant potential to meet local market needs, boost exports to the Middle East and Africa, and create thousands of job opportunities.

The two sides also discussed the ongoing negotiations between the National Authority for Tunnels and Alstom regarding the management, operation, and maintenance of Egypt’s first-ever monorail project. This ambitious project promises to revolutionize public transportation, providing a modern, fast, and eco-friendly transit system. It aims to reduce fuel consumption, lower environmental pollution, alleviate traffic congestion, and encourage a shift from private car use to public transport.

Currently, trial operations are underway for the East Nile Monorail, while work continues on the West Nile Monorail. Both parties agreed on the need for intensified meetings between technical teams to finalize Alstom’s role in the management, operation, and maintenance of the monorail system.

