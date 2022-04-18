A group of Egyptian and Russian officials visited the Dabaa nuclear plant site to inspect the area ahead of the installation of cast-in-place concrete.

Amgad Al-Wakeel, head of the Nuclear Power Plants Authority; and Alexander Lokshin, First Deputy Director General of Rosatom State Corporation and President of Atomstroyexport Company, participated in the visit of the nuclear plant in Dabaa.

Al-Wakeel said that there are positive developments in the course of implementing the project, in coordination with Russian officials.

He stressed that work in the project is proceeding according to the schedule agreed upon with Rosatom.

The Atomstroyexport and Nuclear Power Plants Authority teams are working dynamically in all areas of the project and work is being done at a good pace.

It is expected that the second half of this year will witness obtaining the construction permit.

Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity, said in a previous statement: “We continue to work according to the schedule agreed upon with the Russian company, and it is expected to obtain the construction permit for the first reactor of the Dabaa nuclear power plant within a few months.”

The construction works to be implemented by Egyptian companies in the nuclear power plant will cost over $3.5bn, representing more than 30% of the project.

