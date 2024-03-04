PHOTO
Egypt is conducting a feasibility study on exploring the expansion of the Suez Canal to speed up transit times, Bloomberg reported.
The proposed project will convert the single-lane segments, spanning 50 kilometres in the northern segment and 30 km in its southern part, into double-lane crossings, the news agency reported, citing Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie.
ACE Moharram-Bakhoum and Dar Al-Handasah are conducting a feasibility study for the project and evaluating possible partners, the report said.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
