Egypt has almost completed a 1.6-billion-Egyptian-pound ($52-million) project to build houses for workers in the “Badr”, a new satellite city in the Eastern area of the capital Cairo, the city’s manager said in comments on Tuesday.

Ammar Mandour, who toured the project on Monday, said it includes 196 buildings comprising nearly 4,704 apartments, which will be dedicated to workers in the city.

“Nearly 93-95 percent of those buildings have been completed,” he told Addustoor newspaper, adding that roads and other facilities have also nearly been finished.

According to the paper, Mandour met representatives from contacting firms and urged them to finish the project on time.

Badr was established in 1982 under a decree by the Prime Minister, allocating more than 12 million square metres for the project, which also includes a large area for factories.

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

