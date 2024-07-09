Arab Finance: Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development (ZMID) has assigned Nasr Company for Civil Works (NCCW) to implement the construction works of a residential compound in Zahraa El Maadi for EGP 260.265 million, a statement showed.

Nasr for Civil Works is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the construction sector. The company provides construction and development contracting services for infrastructural projects related to energy, utilities, housing, roads, and ports.

