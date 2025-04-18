LMD, a real estate developer with a diverse portfolio spanning the UAE, Egypt, Spain, and Greece, today (April 17) unveiled Taiyo Residences in Dubai during the International Property Show 2025.

Built around the philosophy of light and space, the AED400 million ($109 million) residential development located at Wasl Gate is slated for handover in Q1 2028.

Taiyo Residences features 379 well-designed units, including studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The design impeccably blends both indoor and outdoor spaces, ensuring year-round comfort and convenience for residents, said the developer.

A wide range of amenities is available to support every aspect of modern living, from fitness and wellness to recreation and relaxation.

Residents can enjoy both indoor and outdoor gyms, a lap pool, a beach pool, and a kids' pool, a kids’ area as well as an outdoor martial arts studio and a paddle court, it stated.

According to LMD, the concept of 'Designed by Light' drives the architectural vision of the project, with every detail meticulously crafted to harness the power of natural illumination.

Ascending with quiet confidence, Taiyo Residences’ façade is an impressive display of thoroughly crafted elegance. Its subtle interplay of glass, steel, and earth tones hints at the bespoke world within, earning it the distinction of being a precursor to a curated lifestyle.

Floor-to-ceiling windows reflect the changing hues of the sky, while spacious balconies in the distance extend an invitation to step out and soak in breathtaking panoramic views.

This design approach fosters serene, tranquil living environments where light seamlessly integrates with space, enhancing the overall resident experience, it stated.

On the launch, Managing Partner Hamad Al Abbar said: "Taiyo Residences goes beyond real estate. It’s a lifestyle sculpted by light. We are thrilled to introduce a project that offers premium living spaces while fostering a sense of connection and community."

"With its thoughtful design and integration of both outdoor and indoor amenities, Taiyo symbolizes our commitment to providing spaces that enhance both well-being and quality of life," he stated.

For socializing and entertainment, the development offers a BBQ area, gaming lounge, table tennis, billiards, and a PlayStation zone.

In addition, dedicated wellness spaces include co-working areas, a quiet zone, reading lounges, and a coffee bar, all designed to enhance the resident experience, said Al Abbar.

Taiyo Residences offers excellent proximity to key destinations including Ibn Battuta Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Mall of the Emirates, thus providing convenient access to shopping, entertainment, and leisure, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

