Egypt - Landmark Developments is in advanced talks with the Egyptian government to develop a $4 billion residential and commercial project in Cairo, Managing Partner Hamad Al Abbar told Asharq Business.

Al Abbar said the company is also planning to finalize two new deals on Egypt’s North Coast by the summer.

He noted that Landmark’s total investments currently stand at around $6 billion, of which $5 billion are in Egypt and the remaining $1 billion split between Dubai and other markets where the company operates.

