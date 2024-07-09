Arab Finance: The real estate solutions provider Adeer International has signed an agreement with Hassan Allam Properties (HAP) to develop the first mixed-use residential, commercial, and administrative project in East Cairo, with initial investments ranging between $100 to $150 million, Hapi Journal reported.

On a related note, Adeer Holding is currently developing three clubs in Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Egypt’s Melee Development, with investments of SAR 1 billion, Adeer International’s CEO Bassel El-Serafy told Asharq Business.

The clubs are set to be established on 50 to 80 feddans in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar.

